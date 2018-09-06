Albert Wilson: Dolphins will shock a lot of people

AP

Predictions of success for the Dolphins are tough to come by these days as oddsmakers have installed them as major long shots with the 2018 season about to get underway.

The Dolphins have their first chance to push back against those predictions against the Titans this weekend and one of the team’s players believes they’ll be able to do that. Wide receiver Albert Wilson knows the feeling is that other teams are “just going to walk all over us,” but makes his own prediction that things will play out very differently.

“I think we are going to be amazing,” Wilson said, via the Miami Herald. “I think we are going to shock a lot of people. We are going to stretch the field, getting the ball in a lot of peoples’ hands and watch them make plays.”

NFL history has no lack of teams that have defied dismal projections and put together winning seasons. The Dolphins did it when they went 10-6 to make the playoffs in 2016 and a repeat of that would make Wilson look like quite the prognosticator.