Amari Cooper: Raiders may need to score every possession against Rams

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders open the 2018 season Monday against a Los Angeles Rams teams that is among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl out of the NFC this season.

The Rams were the highest scoring offense in the NFL in 2017, averaging 29.9 points per game. With that in mind, Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper knows Oakland’s offense will have to put up points to have a chance to get to 1-0 on the season.

“We might have to go out there and score every possession. You never know,” Cooper said, via Matt Schneiderman of the San Jose Mercury News.

It may prove a difficult proposition for the Raiders to accomplish due to strength of the Rams defense they will be facing. And while Cooper’s comments weren’t in reference to the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, it’s safe to assume the Raiders will have more difficulty keeping the Rams off the scoreboard without Mack than they would have had with him.

Oakland’s offense ranked just 23rd in points scored a season ago. While they may need to score every possession to keep up with the Rams, actually doing so may prove to be an enormous challenge.