The Browns claimed defensive end Anthony Zettel off waivers from the Lions on Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Zettel, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2016. He has played in 29 career games, with 16 starts.

Zettel started all 16 games last season, making 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Cleveland moved on from Nate Orchard and Carl Nassib, among others, at the position during final cuts over the weekend.