Browns could ramp up interest in Dez Bryant next week

The Browns are the one team to bring wide receiver Dez Bryant in for a visit since he was cut by the Cowboys.

And though he left without a deal and they didn’t seem to be on the same page as it regards money, the Browns apparently aren’t ruling out another run at him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the team’s interest could pick up again next week, when vested veteran deals are no longer guaranteed for the entire season.

“It’s a week-to-week thing,” Browns General Manager John Dorsey said. “Who’s to say I won’t call Dez on Tuesday and see how it’s going?”

Dorsey also said that if a player was to make an impact this season, he’d need to be on a team soon.

Bryant himself has said he plans to play this year, even if it’s later in the season. And it sounds like the Browns may be thinking of keeping tabs on him.