Browns “working through” left tackle decision

The Browns avoided persistent questions about who will be their starting quarterback this season by naming Tyrod Taylor the starter after acquiring him in a trade and then sticking to that choice after drafting Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick.

They have not been as steadfast when it comes to their left tackle. Joe Thomas‘ retirement left the team with an opening that they have yet to officially fill. They moved Joel Bitonio to the position at the start of training camp, but head coach Hue Jackson left open the possibility that rookie Desmond Harrison could start there against the Steelers.

Jackson didn’t close the door on Wednesday.

“Still working through it,” Jackson said, via Ohio.com. “Probably Friday. Friday I’ll know for sure. I just want to get through practice and kind of go from there before I make that choice.”

Harrison was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury. If that isn’t enough to keep him from getting the nod, Bitonio will move back to left guard.