Cam Newton: We don’t know what we have yet

AP

Since the Panthers hired Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator, there’s been a lot of talk about what the team’s offense will look like this season.

Turner has talked about boosting Cam Newton‘s completion percentage while still keeping the things that he did well in past seasons, there’s been chatter about what running back Christian McCaffrey will do in his second NFL season and musings about how first-round pick DJ Moore and other new additions to the receiving corps will diversify the offense. The overall takeaway is that things will be different.

Practices and preseason games have given some glimpses of what the unit will look like, but Newton said Wednesday that there’s no substitute for the real thing.

“We don’t know what we have yet,” Newton said, via the Charlotte Observer. “That’s why Sunday is so important. … Before we start foreshadowing things, and kind of expecting things, you know ‘you said this’ or ‘that said what,’ we’re all just trying to focus on winning football games. And as that comes, a lot of things will show [their] hand.”

The full picture of the offense isn’t likely to be painted in one week under any circumstances, but a positive outing against the Cowboys will certainly be a nice way to get things rolling for the new offensive braintrust in Carolina.