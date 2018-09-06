Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery among Eagles’ inactives as expected

AP

Carson Wentz went through a pregame workout Thursday, but the Eagles quarterback remains sidelined as he works himself back from knee surgery late last season.

Wentz was among the team’s six inactives. (The Eagles placed receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve earlier in the day as he recovers from sports hernia surgery, leaving them with one less inactive.)

The Eagles’ other inactives are: receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), offensive lineman Chance Warmack, defensive end Josh Sweat, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

The Falcons’ inactives are: cornerback Isaiah Oliver, safety Jordan Richards, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, long snapper Josh Harris, offensive guard Ben Garland, tackle Matt Gono and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Atlanta promoted long snapper Jeff Overbaugh from the practice squad earlier Thursday, waiving rookie linebacker Dewey Jarvis.