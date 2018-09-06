Chandler Jones: I’m not here for the hype, the glory, the rankings; I’m here for wins

Getty Images

Khalil Mack signed a $141 million deal this week. Von Miller has a $114.5 million deal, and Ezekiel Ansah and DeMarcus Lawrence will make $17.14 million this season under the franchise tag.

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones looks like a steal with a $82.5 million deal that averages $16.5 million, a five-year contract he signed before the 2017 season.

Mack’s deal with the Bears surprised everyone in the NFL — a pleasant surprise to elite edge pass rushers.

“That’s crazy,” Jones said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “That’s a lot of money. A lot of money.”

Jones has more sacks (39.5) and more tackles for loss (55) than Mack (36.5 and 54) or Miller (34.5 and 41) have over the past three seasons. Jones finished third in defensive player of the year voting last season, getting five votes to 23 for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and 17 for defensive end Calais Campbell, a former Cardinal.

Yet, Jones has only the 11th-best odds — at 30-1 — of winning the award this season, according to odds released by the sports book Bovada on Thursday. (Joey Bosa, Donald and J.J. Watt have the best odds at 6-1.)

Why is Jones so underrated and underappreciated around the league? Partly because, let’s be honest, he plays for the Cardinals, and partly because he refuses to self-promote.

“That’s not me at all,” Jones said. “I’m not that kind of guy. I wasn’t raised like that. I frown upon it when I see it. That’s not what I stand for. But I see it. I would never come out and say, ‘Oh, I’m the best defensive end. No one can block me; I led the NFL in sacks.’ I’m not that person.

“. . . I like being under the radar. I’m not here for the hype, the glory, the rankings. I’m here for wins.”