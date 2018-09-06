Chandler Jones: I’m not here for the hype, the glory, the rankings; I’m here for wins

Posted by Charean Williams on September 6, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

Khalil Mack signed a $141 million deal this week. Von Miller has a $114.5 million deal, and Ezekiel Ansah and DeMarcus Lawrence will make $17.14 million this season under the franchise tag.

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones looks like a steal with a $82.5 million deal that averages $16.5 million, a five-year contract he signed before the 2017 season.

Mack’s deal with the Bears surprised everyone in the NFL — a pleasant surprise to elite edge pass rushers.

That’s crazy,” Jones said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “That’s a lot of money. A lot of money.”

Jones has more sacks (39.5) and more tackles for loss (55) than Mack (36.5 and 54) or Miller (34.5 and 41) have over the past three seasons. Jones finished third in defensive player of the year voting last season, getting five votes to 23 for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and 17 for defensive end Calais Campbell, a former Cardinal.

Yet, Jones has only the 11th-best odds — at 30-1 — of winning the award this season, according to odds released by the sports book Bovada on Thursday. (Joey Bosa, Donald and J.J. Watt have the best odds at 6-1.)

Why is Jones so underrated and underappreciated around the league? Partly because, let’s be honest, he plays for the Cardinals, and partly because he refuses to self-promote.

“That’s not me at all,” Jones said. “I’m not that kind of guy. I wasn’t raised like that. I frown upon it when I see it. That’s not what I stand for. But I see it. I would never come out and say, ‘Oh, I’m the best defensive end. No one can block me; I led the NFL in sacks.’ I’m not that person.

“. . . I like being under the radar. I’m not here for the hype, the glory, the rankings. I’m here for wins.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Chandler Jones: I’m not here for the hype, the glory, the rankings; I’m here for wins

  1. Arizona fleeced the Patriots. Belichick got Jonathan Cooper and a second round pick for one of the best pass rushers in the league. Who knows how many points Philly scores if Jones was still with the Pats.

  2. I heart Chandler Jones. Guys like that, Kurt Warner, Anquan and Larry, are what it takes for a franchise that’s historically avoided by FAs to succeed. Being an area resident, love hearing it. It’s going to be a weird Week 1 for me.

  4. He had games last year where he beat the opposing LT for entire quarters. Ex: That Colts game he straight up embarrassed Castonzo for the entire 4th quarter.

    He stepped it up against the Seahawks too with three sacks and seven tackles, and two assisted tackles. He is a pressure machine

  5. therealraider says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Belichick got Jonathan Cooper and a second round pick for one of the best pass rushers in the league. Who knows how many points Philly scores if Jones was still with the Pats.
    ______________________________________________
    Pretty interesting. They did exactly the same thing the Raiders did with a statistically better pass rusher and got basically a 2nd round pick… Wow Crafty!

  6. I hear you Chandler! Players like you are too few in numbers. For too many, it’s all about the money. Take the money and run. Some players could care less about the game and/or winning. They only care about their stats in a contract year, so they can ask for more money the following year!

  7. I have no skin in the game so why are the Raiders vilified for getting two first round draft picks for Mack but Belicheck is fine for getting a second round pick and a terrible guard for Chandler Jones. BTW, Pats had zero sacks in the Super Bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!