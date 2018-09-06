Cowboys work out Xavier Su’a-Filo after Parker Ehinger injures knee

Getty Images

The Cowboys can’t stay healthy in the interior of their offensive line. They are without center Travis Frederick for the foreseeable future as he continues treatments for Guillan-Barre syndrome.

They moved swing guard Joe Looney to start in Frederick’s place, leaving a hole.

The Cowboys thought they had filled that spot with a trade with Kansas City for guard Parker Ehinger last week. But Ehinger injured his knee in practice Wednesday.

He did not practice Thursday.

The Cowboys worked out Xavier Su’a-Filo “just to see if he can help us in any way,” coach Jason Garrett said at his press conference. Su’a-Filo was a second-round pick of the Texans in 2014 and started 41 games — 40 at left guard and one at right guard — in his four seasons there.

Dallas has backup guard Adam Redmond on its roster, but he has never started a game. He played in four for the Colts last season.

“We have a couple new guys [at guard] on the 53,” Garrett said. “Ehinger was one of them. Redmond is another one. Those guys have to learn fast. Really incumbent on them to get here early, stay late, make sure they’re on top of it. We’ll see where Ehinger’s health is as the week goes on, but each of those guys needs to be ready.”