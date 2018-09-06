Dak Prescott on contract talks awaiting him in the offseason: It’s kind of known

Getty Images

The Cowboys need Dak Prescott to have a big year. They can give him a new contract after this season, and the front office needs to be reassured he is their quarterback of the future as well as the present before they hand Prescott a megadeal.

Prescott needs to have a bounce-back year to get what he believes he’s worth.

“It’s kind of known,” Prescott said. “It’s not anything I got to stick in my head [that] I’ve got to do this; I’ve got to do that to get that. I play my game. I do what I am asked to do. All that stuff will come. It’s not anything I worry about.”

The Cowboys’ third-year quarterback, a fourth-round pick in 2016, has taken notice of the deals Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo signed in the offseason. It’s only going to help Prescott’s cause.

“Pay ’em. They deserve it,” Prescott said. “Pay all those guys that definitely deserve it that are up for contracts. It only helps the rest of us.”

Prescott was asked if he deserved to get “that much” in the offseason.

“What are we talked about? How much?” Prescott said before playfully ending the interview. “I’m done.”