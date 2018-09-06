Dak Prescott on contract talks awaiting him in the offseason: It’s kind of known

Posted by Charean Williams on September 6, 2018, 6:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys need Dak Prescott to have a big year. They can give him a new contract after this season, and the front office needs to be reassured he is their quarterback of the future as well as the present before they hand Prescott a megadeal.

Prescott needs to have a bounce-back year to get what he believes he’s worth.

“It’s kind of known,” Prescott said. “It’s not anything I got to stick in my head [that] I’ve got to do this; I’ve got to do that to get that. I play my game. I do what I am asked to do. All that stuff will come. It’s not anything I worry about.”

The Cowboys’ third-year quarterback, a fourth-round pick in 2016, has taken notice of the deals Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo signed in the offseason. It’s only going to help Prescott’s cause.

“Pay ’em. They deserve it,” Prescott said. “Pay all those guys that definitely deserve it that are up for contracts. It only helps the rest of us.”

Prescott was asked if he deserved to get “that much” in the offseason.

“What are we talked about? How much?” Prescott said before playfully ending the interview. “I’m done.”

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Dak Prescott on contract talks awaiting him in the offseason: It’s kind of known

  3. Regardless of how he plays his year, he will put the Cowboys in cap hell.. lmao. even the most mediocre QBs make more than they should, like Cousins in Minnesota. Never won a playoff game yet makes about as much as Aaron Rodgers.

  4. I understand letting Bryant go bUT also don’t believe Tavon Austin is the answer.

    The best way to bring up a young QB good run hame good defense… Steelers did it with Big Ben Seahawks did it with Wilson. You get some decent vets like a Jimmy Graham or a Steve Smith sr. Like the Ravens did.

    I think it’s going to be a tough season fr Dallas.

  6. All he has to do is win 8 games. Total. Jerry will go before every microphone, and talk about his growth, his leadership, his ability to lead the team. Overpay him, because it’s all about how Jerry drafted him. He has accomplished nothing, regressed, and they didn’t give him any receivers. Jerry knows Cowboys fans are dumb enough to believe him. 8 wins keeps Garrett employed and bank for Dak.

  7. all i can say is that at least Dak is 22 and 10, with 1 playoff appearance in 2 years, as apposed to Jimmy G who has played a grand total of 7 career games and signed for 27 million per year which is a big joke.

    My point is that Dak has proven more than pretty boy Garoppolo has so he deserves a good contract………..ain’t that the truth.

  8. birdsfan1215 says:

    This fan of the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles hope Dak has a long career in Dallas.
    He is the epitome of mediocrity and, thus, no threat.
    That is all.
    **************************************************************************
    You finally win 1 Super Bowl after 51 years and you think that you are a dynasty? the great Tom Petty had a song called “even the losers, get lucky some time”…….That is all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!