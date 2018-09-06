Defending champion Eagles now underdogs vs. Falcons

AP

Put on the dog masks, Philadelphia.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are now underdogs against the Falcons in tonight’s NFL opener. Although the Eagles opened as high as 5.5-point favorites in some sports books, so much money has come in on Atlanta that there are now books listing the Falcons as 1.5-point favorites.

Defending champs aren’t often underdogs in the traditional Thursday night opener. In fact, since the NFL started putting the defending champs in the Thursday opener, they’ve been favored every time with the exceptions of the Broncos after Peyton Manning retired, the Steelers when Ben Roethlisberger was injured in Week One, and the Ravens when a scheduling conflict in Baltimore forced them to open on the road.

Now we can add the Eagles to the list of defending champion underdogs. Perhaps that will motivate them, as it did during last year’s playoffs, when the dog masks became a symbol of the way the Eagles triumphed over favored opponents.