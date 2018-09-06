Dolphins sign Gavin Escobar, put MarQueis Gray on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made a change at tight end a few days ahead of their season opener.

The team announced that they have signed Gavin Escobar. MarQueis Gray was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Escobar signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in April, but was released last Friday as one of the cuts that brought the team to 53 players. He played two games for the Ravens last season and spent four years with Dallas after the Cowboys took him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Gray was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he tore his Achilles during the session. He caught one pass and ran the ball five times while playing in all 16 games for Miami last season.

Rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe join Escobar and A.J. Derby as the tight ends on the active roster in Miami.