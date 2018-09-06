Doug Marrone wants zero turnovers from Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The top five passers in the league ranked in total yards threw for a combined 50 interceptions last season. Alex Smith‘s four interceptions were the fewest of any quarterback to throw for at least 3,000 yards in 2017.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles tossed 13 interceptions a year ago, which was the best season of his career in that regard.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone wants even better this season.

“Zero turnovers,” Marrone said. “I mean really, and I say that with anyone on our team that touches the football. That’s the one thing that is the biggest cause of winning and losing games. I think that we talk about ball security and that’s not just for a quarterback, but for our receivers, our tight ends, running backs, all the time. When you turn the ball over, it’s hard to win football games.”

It’s an unattainable goal. Marrone almost surely knows this as well. However, it’s not a new concept that turnovers are one of the more consistent predictors of who wins and who loses football games. Limiting turnovers last season gave the Jaguars the chance to win a lot of games and nearly reach the Super Bowl.

So while the “zero turnovers” goal may be a bit hyperbolic, Bortles controlling possession for the offense will likely be just as important for the Jaguars this season as it was in 2017.