Eagles pull out a version of the Philly Special, leading to the first TD of 2018

Jay Ajayi scored the NFL’s first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run, giving Philadelphia a 10-6 lead. What got the Eagles there was more exciting.

The Eagles, without much of an offense most of the game, used a version of the Philly Special to get them going.

On third-and-five from the Atlanta 41, Nick Foles took the shotgun snap and handed it to Corey Clement. Clement went left as Foles went right.

Clement pitched the ball to receiver Nelson Agholor, who completed the 15-yard pass to Foles.

Five plays later, Ajayi scored to give the Eagles their first lead.

The Eagles, of course, probably don’t win the Super Bowl without the original Philly Special. Foles walked toward the right side of the offensive line, pretending to give instructions, as the ball is snapped to Clement, who flipped it to tight end Trey Burton. Burton threw the touchdown pass to Foles.