Eagles put Mack Hollins on injured reserve

The Eagles weren’t going to have Mack Hollins tonight anyway, but now he’ll miss at least the first eight weeks.

The team announced that Hollins was being placed on injured reserve. He had already been declared out for tonight’s game against the Falcons.

Hollins is recovering from sports hernia surgery, and would be eligible for return midway through the season.

The 2017 fourth-rounder caught 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown last year, and might have had a bigger role this year, especially while Alshon Jeffery was missing time with a shoulder injury.