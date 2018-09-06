Eric Berry misses another day of practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs said safety Eric Berry is day-to-day with the sore heel that has kept him out of practice for close to a month and the situation didn’t improve on Thursday.

Berry was out of practice once again, leaving just one day to get on-field work before the Chiefs face the Chargers on Sunday. Berry has not played in a game since tearing his Achilles in last year’s season opener against the Patriots.

The Chiefs might feel comfortable playing a veteran Berry without much practice time and they’d certainly prefer to have him facing off with Philip Rivers, but the potential for aggravating the injury could lead to a more cautious approach for the first week of the season.

Ron Parker, Eric Murray, Armani Watts and Jordan Lucas would be the safeties for the Chiefs if Berry is not able to play.