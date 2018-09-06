Falcons lead Eagles 6-3 at halftime

AP

It was not the best half of football we will see this season. Or so everyone hopes.

The Eagles and Falcons combined for no touchdowns, three field goals, 16 penalties and five punts in the first half. Philadelphia managed only 68 yards and Atlanta 152.

The Falcons lead 6-3 after field goals of 21 and 52 yards by veteran Matt Bryant. Jake Elliott connected on a 26-yarder for Philadelphia.

Atlanta, though, struggled in the red zone just as it did last season.

The Falcons ran eight plays in the red zone, including a sack negated by an offsides penalty on the Eagles, and failed to get into the end zone. Seven of the red-zone snaps came inside the 10.

The Eagles, playing without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, put together only one drive. Their 14-play, 52-yard field goal drive came in the second quarter. They had only 16 other plays and 16 more yards the rest of the first half.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles went 11-for-18 for 65 yards, with Nelson Agholor catching six passes for 31 yards. Jay Ajayi ran for 11 yards on three carries.

Matt Ryan, the NFL MVP in 2016, wasn’t much better. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 115 yards, with Julio Jones catching four passes for 78 yards. Devonta Freeman had four carries for 24 yards, including a loss of 1-yard on fourth-and-goal from the 1, on the Falcons’ first series and didn’t get another carry the rest of the half.