Falcons promote long snapper from practice squad

Getty Images

The Falcons had to make a game-time decision on their long snapper for tonight’s opener. And the decision was to sign another one.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons promoted long snapper Jeff Overbaugh from the practice squad.

To make room for him on the 53-man roster, they released undrafted rookie Dewey Jarvis.

The Falcons have been monitoring the status of long snapper Josh Harris all week, and he was questionable with a left hip injury. The absence means his streak of 103 consecutive games will be, for lack of a better word, be snapped.