Giants ST coach Thomas McGaughey going through cancer treatments

Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey announced on Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer this offseason.

McGaughey, who was hired as part of Pat Shurmur’s staff in January, said on Thursday, via multiple reporters, that he is undergoing chemotherapy as part of the treatment for the undisclosed form of the disease.

“I’m not going to let chemotherapy or cancer get in the way of what I do,” McGaughey said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “I’m a father and I’m a football coach. That’s what I do.”

Tom Quinn, who was fired as special teams coach after the 2017 season, returned as an assistant to McGaughey this summer. Shurmur explained that McGaughey was dealing with health issues when explaining why Quinn came back to join Anthony Blevins as special teams assistants.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma this offseason. In late July, Gettleman said his cancer was in remission. We hope McGaughey’s treatment also yields positive results.