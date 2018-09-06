J.R. Sweezy appears set to start for Seahawks at right guard against Broncos

Getty Images

With D.J. Fluker missing practice for a third straight day this week, it appears as though J.R. Sweezy will be starting at right guard for the Seattle Seahawks against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Sweezy re-signed with Seattle early in training camp before having an ankle sprain sideline him for the entire preseason. With Fluker now missing time due to a hamstring injury, Sweezy is set to resume the role he served for Seattle from 2012 through 2015.

“I’m doing great,” Sweezy said on Thursday. “Getting back into the swing of things and knocking the little bit of rust I had left on off and just getting some live reps was good. I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go.”

While Sweezy is returning to a team he spent four years playing for, the Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator and new offensive line coach from his previous stay in Seattle. The playbook is bigger than it used to be, but Sweezy said he’s experienced enough now to know how to get up to speed given his limited reps.

“I can plug and play. I’ve played O-line long enough now where it kind of just comes a little easier,” Sweezy said. “So that hasn’t been a struggle learning the playbook and what not.”

Right guard has been the lone spot in flux on Seattle’s offensive line throughout the preseason and that has mostly been related to Fluker’s health. When he’s been on the field, it’s been his job. But with a few missed practices leading up to the regular season opener, it’s likely put Sweezy back into the starting lineup this week.