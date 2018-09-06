Jalen Ramsey added to Jags injury report as limited participant

Getty Images

The Jalen Ramsey–Odell Beckham matchup is one of the things to look forward to in Sunday’s Jaguars-Giants game and it will be a lot more enjoyable to watch if both players are at full speed.

Beckham’s return from last year’s fractured ankle has gone smoothly and he should be all systems go for the game. Ramsey was looking the same way, but Thursday’s injury report brings different news.

Ramsey was limited during Jacksonville’s practice because of an ankle issue. The team says that he did not get hurt during practice, but felt soreness that led the team to dial back his workload.

We’ll see if he returns to full work on Friday or if the team keeps him on a curtailed schedule in hopes of making sure he’s good to put his best foot forward in Jersey on Sunday.

Center Brandon Linder (knee), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) and offensive lineman Jermey Parnell (knee) were also limited on Thursday.