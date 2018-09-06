Jim Kelly making progress in jaw reconstruction

Jill Kelly on Instagram

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is continuing to make progress in recovery from surgical procedures to remove much of his jaw, which was ravaged by cancer.

Kelly’s wife Jill Kelly posted a photo showing Kelly smiling and giving thumbs up like Roger Ebert, who also had his jaw removed because of cancer, as his doctors stood next to him.

“Two thumbs up,” Jill Kelly wrote. Two gifted doctors. And . . . One amazing man with a smile and some temporary teeth. Another milestone reached in a very long, difficult, and painful oral reconstruction journey. Again, thank you for praying. And thank you to all who shared prayer requests. It was a privilege to pray for you. God is faithful!”

Kelly was first diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and has had two recurrences since then.