Joey Bosa might not be available this week

Getty Images

The Chargers might go into the opener without one of their best players.

Via Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn wondered aloud about defensive end Joey Bosa‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“It’s possible that he might not be with us,” Lynn said. “Foot injuries, they take on all the body weight. That can be tricky.”

Bosa has practiced on a limited basis the last two days, but hasn’t done much in the last month since the foot injury which was deemed “nothing serious” in early August. Whether Lynn’s just trying to sow some doubt in Kansas City or not, it’s worth monitoring leading into the opener.