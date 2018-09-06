John Simon visits Jets

Getty Images

The Jets continue to host free agents for visits this week.

Defensive end/linebacker John Simon had his first visit since the Colts released him, traveling to New York on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Colts made a “hard decision” to release Simon, determining he lacked the size to transition from a 3-4 linebacker to a 4-3 defensive end. Simon, though, still made 2.5 sacks in three preseason games.

A fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2013, Simon has 13 career sacks for four teams. He made three in nine games with the Colts last season.

The Jets worked out several kickers this week, including Dan Bailey, and brought in several defensive ends/linebackers, including former Browns defensive end Nate Orchard and former Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper.