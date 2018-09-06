Jordan Reed expects to see “a healthy Jordan Reed”

Getty Images

Jordan Reed didn’t play in the preseason, and for a change it wasn’t because he wasn’t able. And his team hopes that keeps him on the field for the long-term.

But Washington coach Jay Gruden said Reed was healthy, and had no restrictions entering the regular season. In a new development for Reed, he isn’t even listed on the injury report.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Reed said he felt good after offseason toe surgeries, the latest medical issue for the talented tight end.

“I feel better every week, and the toes are feeling better and pain is going away. You should expect to see a healthy Jordan Reed,” he said. “. . . Ah, I ain’t going to talk about it, I’m just going to play. I’m excited.”

Reed has missed 28 games during his career because of a variety of injuries, and only played six last year. When he’s well, he’s one of the top targets at the position, but being healthy has always been the struggle.