Khalil Mack’s Bears jersey rockets up the bestseller list

AP

Bears fans are excited to welcome Khalil Mack to Chicago.

Mack’s No. 52 Bears jersey has only been on sale for a few days, and it’s already the fifth-selling jersey in the NFL this preseason, according to Fanatics.

Those sales show how hungry Bears fans are for a superstar they can embrace. Go to Bears games these days and you’re more likely to see fans in the jerseys of Hall of Fame former Bears like Walter Payton or Brian Urlacher than to see the jerseys of today’s players. But thanks to Mack’s best-selling jersey, that may change.

The Top 5 jersey sales in the NFL this preseason are Saquon Barkley‘s Giants jersey, Jimmy Garoppolo‘s 49ers jersey, Carson Wentz‘s Eagles jersey, Tom Brady‘s Patriots jersey and Mack’s Bears jersey.