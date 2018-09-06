Kyle Shanahan: Jerick McKinnon injury “changes things pretty drastically”

AP

The 49ers spent more than five months making plans for how they would deploy running back Jerick McKinnon, but they can be put in a drawer and filed away for 2019.

McKinnon tore his ACL last weekend and will spend his first season with the team rehabbing rather than contributing to their offense. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the loss has led to a lot of shuffling of plans within the organization as they prepare to face McKinnon’s former team this weekend.

“Since the day we signed him, we’ve been game planning for Minnesota,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “So I’m not going to lie — it changes things pretty drastically. That was [our] first target in free agency, so once you do it, you have a plan on how to use him, especially going into Week One.”

Shanahan didn’t reveal what the plan will be in McKinnon’s absence. Matt Breida is fully participating in practice after injuring his shoulder in the first preseason game and Alfred Morris joins him as the top backfield options now available to the 49ers.