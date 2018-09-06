Markus Golden only Cardinals player not practicing

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated defensive end Markus Golden from the physically unable to perform list, which suggests he should be ready to return soon.

But soon doesn’t appear to be this week.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Golden was the only Cardinals player not practicing Thursday.

The defensive end is coming back from a torn ACL suffered on Oct. 1 of last season. He had 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016, so they obviously have high hopes.

But if he’s not practicing so far this week, it seems unlikely he’ll be ready to play this week.