Marlon Mack back at practice for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts got left tackle Anthony Castonzo back on the field for a limited practice on Wednesday and another member of the offense returned to work on Thursday.

Running back Marlon Mack was on the field for the first time since he injured his hamstring almost a month ago.

That’s a step in the right direction for Mack, obviously, but it may not leave enough practice time for him to be deemed ready to play against the Bengals this Sunday. Using Thursday and Friday as a way to get Mack back on his feet with Week Two as the target for his return to game action might make the most sense.

Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Christine Michael have been handling backfield duties while Mack has been out of action.