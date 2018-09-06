Michael Bennett sits near end of national anthem

AP

The only protest during the national anthem Thursday night was half a protest.

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, who stayed in the locker room for the anthem during the preseason, walked in front of the bench during most of Boyz II Men’s rendition. Bennett then took a seat near the end of the song, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media.

All the Eagles were on the field, even safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins previously has raised a fist during the anthem, including before the Steelers preseason game last month. Jenkins also had stayed in the tunnel during the anthem this preseason.

But he did neither before the season opener.