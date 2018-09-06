Mike Tomlin: Le’Veon Bell turmoil could affect team, if they let it

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell‘s agent stirred the pot this week, when he suggested the reason for his client’s absence had to do with his workload, and how it might impact his future earnings.

But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t seem to care what Adisa Bakari had to say, waiting to have that discussion with Bell himself when or if he shows up.

“I don’t communicate with agents regarding how I utilize players,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I communicate with players regarding how I utilize players.”

Bakari also said during a radio appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that “something exceptional” changed, regarding Bell’s previously stated intention to report in time for the opener, but Tomlin wasn’t biting on that either.

“I’m not going to try and interpret what he said,” Tomlin said. “I really have nothing of value to add.”

The Steelers coach has never been one to elaborate (on much of anything), but he’s also in the middle of an unprecedented turn, as teammates began taking shots at Bell yesterday for not showing up. Asked whether he thought it could affect the team, Tomlin replied: “I think it can. Whether it’s negative or positive is up to the team.”

“I’ve been very thoughtful with my words, I’ve been very thoughtful about my approach with the staff, about planning with the players, with you guys,” Tomlin said. “I didn’t want to waste time and energy. The two most important variables were, when he showed up and, once he showed up, the condition he was in. Until that time, we were going to remain focused on those that were working and their preparation, and that remains the same.

“We’re preparing to play football with those who have been here and working. Nothing has changed from my perspective or our perspective, based on what has transpired in the last couple days. Zero.”

While Tomlin may not want to talk about it, the absence of their franchise player will clearly make their jobs more difficult, this week and until he returns. They wouldn’t have offered him $14.5 million for the year if it wouldn’t.