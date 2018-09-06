Mychal Kendricks pleads guilty to insider trading

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks pleaded guilty today to insider trading charges that could get him sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Kendricks admitted that he was given inside information about four companies that were about to be purchased by bigger companies, and that by buying stock with that information, he turned a profit of $1.2 million.

In court, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter asked Kendricks why he was pleading guilty.

“Because I know I was wrong,” he said, via Philly.com. “I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. . . . I’m making the decision because it’s the right thing to do.”

Kendricks was given confidential information by Damilare Sonoiki, a Goldman Sachs analyst who has also agreed to plead guilty.

After playing six years for the Eagles, Kendricks signed with the Browns this offseason. Cleveland cut him after he admitted to insider trading. Kendricks has made more than $20 million in his NFL career.