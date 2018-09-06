Olivier Vernon remains out of practice

Getty Images

It’s starting to look likelier that head coach Pat Shurmur will not have linebacker Olivier Vernon in the lineup for his first game running the Giants.

Vernon suffered a high-ankle sprain a little over a week ago and hopes that he’d be able to get back on the practice field have gone unrealized. Vernon missed Thursday’s session, which leaves just one day of practice before the Giants will have to issue an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen this weekend so we’ll have to see as we go,” Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Third-round pick Lorenzo Carter would be in line to fill Vernon’s spot in the lineup if Vernon is ruled out for this week’s game.