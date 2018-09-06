Panthers add Connor Cook to practice squad

Getty Images

Quarterback Connor Cook visited with the Panthers on Wednesday and things went well enough that he formally joined the organization on Thursday.

They did not go so well that he earned a spot on the team’s active roster, however. The Panthers announced that they have signed Cook to their practice squad. Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a seventh-round pick in April, was released to make room for Cook.

Cook spent the summer vying with EJ Manuel for the backup job in Oakland, but both players wound up getting cut after the Raiders traded for AJ McCarron. Cook was a 2016 fourth-round pick and started a Wild Card game that year after the top two Raiders quarterbacks were injured. He was 18-of-45 for 161 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in that game and did not play in any games last season.

Taylor Heinicke is the current backup to Cam Newton on the 53-man roster in Carolina.