Patriots place Duke Dawson on IR, promote Riley McCarron to active roster

The Patriots have placed a fifth member of their 2018 draft class on injured reserve.

Second-round cornerback Duke Dawson is the latest addition to the list. He joins first-round offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, sixth-round linebacker Christian Sam, sixth-round wide receiver Braxton Berrios and seventh-round tight end Ryan Izzo on IR.

Dawson injured his hamstring this summer and is eligible to return to the roster if the Patriots give him that designation after at least six weeks on the list. Dawson would not be able to return until he spends eight weeks on IR in all.

The Patriots filled his roster spot by promoting wide receiver Riley McCarron from the practice squad. McCarron was one of the cuts that New England made to get to the 53-player limit last weekend.

They also signed former Texans tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad. Anderson was cut last weekend, so he may have some insight to share about the Patriots’ Week One foes.