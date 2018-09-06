PFT’s Week One picks

Getty Images

We’re back.

This year, the picks column becomes supplemented with a “Best Bets” video, during which MDS and yours truly pick three games each against the spread, with no repeats.

So watch the video and then read the column. Or read the column and then watch the video. (For now, just read the column, because the video isn’t quiet ready.)

For amusement purposes only. Except in the states where gambling is now legal.

Falcons at Eagles

MDS’s take: Plenty of people are doubting Nick Foles after a shaky preseason. I’m not. Foles has a Super Bowl MVP and a Pro Bowl regular season on his résumé. The Eagles will be fine while Carson Wentz is out.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 30, Falcons 28.

Florio’s take: The Eagles may want to bring back the dog masks for this one. As kickoff approaches, more and more are warming to the idea that the Falcons are the better team.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 27, Eagles 20.

Bills at Ravens

MDS’s take: I’m not sure what to think of Joe Flacco this season, but I am sure I don’t buy into the Bills’ offense.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 13, Bills 9.

Florio’s take: Poor Nathan Peterman.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 23, Bills 7.

Jaguars at Giants

MDS’s take: Eli Manning is going to have a long day against a tough defense.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 20, Giants 10.

Florio’s take: This should be a prime-time game. Tom Coughlin returns to New York. Saquon Barkley debuts. Jalen Ramsey vs. Odell Beckham. The Giants are better but are they good enough to overcome a great Jacksonville team?

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 20, Giants 12.

Buccaneers at Saints

MDS’s take: Ryan Fitzpatrick will play better than most are expecting during Jameis Winston‘s suspension, but Drew Brees will prove to be too much for the Bucs’ defense.

MDS’s pick: Saints 28, Buccaneers 24.

Florio’s take: This is the Survivor Pool lock of the week.

Florio’s pick: Saints 28, Buccaneers 13.

Texans at Patriots

MDS’s take: I almost want to pick Deshaun Watson to go to New England and pull off a Week One shocker, but I don’t quite have the guts to pull the trigger. It should be a close game that the Patriots just hold on to win.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 27, Texans 24.

Florio’s take: Another year, another Week One home upset loss for the Pats.

Florio’s pick: Texans 27, Patriots 23.

49ers at Vikings

MDS’s take: Jimmy Garoppolo will suffer the first loss of his NFL career, but he’ll go down fighting in what should be an excellent Week One battle.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 21, 49ers 20.

Florio’s take: No Jerick McKinnon. No Reuben Foster. Dominant Vikings defense. The presumed 49ers resurgence may have to wait a week.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, 49ers 20.

Titans at Dolphins

MDS’s take: Ryan Tannehill is talking about how confident he is in this year’s offense, but I’m not confident in him. I think the Dolphins’ offense is going to struggle this year.

MDS’s pick: Titans 17, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: Get ready to get back on the Miami bandwagon.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 28, Titans 20.

Bengals at Colts

MDS’s take: This will be one of the most interesting games of Week One because of the return of Andrew Luck. I think the Colts are going to win in Luck’s first game in 20 months.

MDS’s pick: Colts 21, Bengals 17.

Florio’s take: The Colts have Andrew Luck back, but they still have plenty of flaws. The Bengals quietly are better than most believe.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 23, Colts 16.

Steelers at Browns

MDS’s take: The Browns are a fashionable pick right now because they just have to be better than last year, right? I think they will be better, but the losing streak won’t end just yet.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 24, Browns 13.

Florio’s take: Could the Browns actually match in one Sunday their win total from the last two years? Yes, they could. Do I have the balls to make that kind of a pick in Week One? No, I don’t.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Browns 10.

Chiefs at Chargers

MDS’s take: The debut of Patrick Mahomes will see the Chiefs pull off a road upset in Week One.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 20, Chargers 14.

Florio’s take: The Patrick Mahomes era begins with a bang.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 23.

Seahawks at Broncos

MDS’s take: The Seahawks’ new-look defense is going to be better than a lot of people think. New Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is also going to be better than a lot of people think. This is one of my favorite matchups of Week One. I’ll take the Broncos in a close one.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 28, Seahawks 27.

Florio’s take: A Super Bowl XLVIII could end up being as lopsided.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 30, Broncos 20.

Cowboys at Panthers

MDS’s take: The offensive line, which a couple years ago was the strength of the Cowboys, now has to be a concern. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are going to struggle.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 24, Cowboys 14.

Florio’s take: The man who seemed to be destined to coach the Cowboys now runs the Carolina offense. The real question is whether the Dallas offense can do anything with a banged up offensive line.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 17, Cowboys 13.

Washington at Cardinals

MDS’s take: Sam Bradford vs. Alex Smith is an intriguing quarterback matchup and I’m not totally sure what to think of it. When I’m not sure what to think in Week One, I go with the home team in a close game.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 24, Washington 23.

Florio’s take: Sam Bradford is great for one game. And probably only for one game.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 24, Washington 13.

Bears at Packers

MDS’s take: The Bears are a lot more than just Khalil Mack away from winning the NFC North.

MDS’s pick: Packers 27, Bears 17.

Florio’s take: The presence of Khalil Mack makes this one more interesting. But not so interesting that the Bears can actually win it.

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Bears 21.

Jets at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions looked terrible in the preseason, but playing at home against a rookie quarterback, they should be able to win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Lions 14, Jets 10.

Florio’s take: Rookie quarterbacks haven’t fared well against Bill Belichick, and Matt Patricia had been Belichick’s top lieutenant for years.

Florio’s pick: Lions 17, Jets 9.

Rams at Raiders

MDS’s take: This looks like an ugly return to Oakland for Jon Gruden. The Rams will win easily.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Raiders 17.

Florio’s take: The best game of Week One took a hit with the Khalil Mack trade. Derek Carr will take even more hits, now that Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are finally together.

Florio’s pick: Rams 31, Raiders 17.