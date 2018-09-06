Raiders’ defensive coordinator defends trading Khalil Mack

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 6, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther didn’t necessarily want to lose one of the best players in the league off his defense, but he understands the reasoning behind his boss Jon Gruden’s decision to trade Khalil Mack.

Guenther said today that salary cap constraints were a concern, and that if the Raiders had signed Mack to the kind of contract he wanted, “you lose seven other players” later.

While he would have liked to coach Mack this year, Guenther said he supports the way the organization is trying to build the roster from top to bottom.

“He’s a fantastic player, obviously. We all know that,” Guenther said. “We’re trying to build this organization the right way.”

What remains to be seen is whether Gruden and the rest of the Raiders’ decision-makers can build the organization the right way with the draft picks and cap space they got for trading Mack. If they can, the immediate pain of losing him will be alleviated some day in the future, when they’re playing in Las Vegas.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “Raiders’ defensive coordinator defends trading Khalil Mack

  4. Lose 7 players for a $23 million contract? How much do the raiders plan on paying these 7 guys now that they don’t have Mack? That’s just over $3 million per player. I doubt anybody will want to stay for that much.

  7. I see Gruden as a similar hire to Jeff Fisher. An experienced temp coach to get the organization through the move to Las Vegas. Once they are settled in Las Vegas, they will make a splash hire.

  8. If Hall, Key and Hurst continue progressing in the fashion we saw in the pre-season and the Bears draft picks turn into solid starters, then the loss of Mack will be nullified. A lot of “if’s”, I know, but it’s definitely most possible.

  9. You don’t really need to defend robbing another team of a haul of draft picks and not wildly overpaying a player at his command.

    Honestly, it may have been hard to defend turning that offer down.

  11. The haters couldnt wait for the Raiders to trade mack so they could bash Gruden. even though they got 2 first round picks for him.

    what did the pats get when they lost chandler jones? the guy who lead the NFL in sacks last year? oh but bill is a genius every time he loses a star player.

  12. He’s right of course but in the NFL it’s all about supply and demand. If teams want to pay this much for a player and risk the consequences, it’s their right. It’s becoming increasing obvious that the two highest paid positions in today’s NFL are QB on the offense and DE on the defense.

  15. Everything, every employee has a price. Pay Mack that kind of money? Based on his 10.5 sack performance last year? Hard to justify.

  16. This salary cap talk cracks me up. I hope everyone realizes that the cap rises because LOTS of positions salaries rise in concert. They don’t raise it for fun, good grief. Every year players want a little more, contracts are restructured, new contracts happen, etc…so 2 mil here, 3 there, and 5 there, POOF cap raise disappears. There are 53…53 people to pay!!! So all these analysts, sportswriters, etc have no clue, which is also why they are not GMs. Your team would be horrible with them managing the cap.

    Guenther is a very talented D Coordinator. He will take all the young raw talent and mold it very well. There is a lot to look forward to not just this year, but in the next few.

  19. Bill Belichek once said (paraphrasing from memory), “Don’t call me a genius, this is football. I’m not working for the military or anything.” And it’s “logic” like this on the behalf of the Raiders that really reminds us these guys are just dumb jocks. Because in the very best scenario he could possibly imagine, could only be to get a player AS GOOD AS MACK.

  20. Too bad Obama wasn’t running the Raiders, he could have doubled their debt during his tenure and found a way to keep Mack and to blame the rest of the league on his problems.

    Those who fail to grasp the concept of a salary cap have no business watching professional sports.

  22. Raiders is losing a great defender, there’s no debating that. But come on… you don’t pay one defender historic sums of money when you’re in a proper rebuild mode. Furthermore you just gained two 1st rounders, which may (or may not) equate into two great additions on rookie contracts.

    I find the criticism of the Raiders for the trade to be shortsighted and of a questionable perspective. I’m no Gruden or Raider fan and I don’t see how they made the wrong decision.

  23. torgow says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:10 pm
    2 million dollars per sack is a bit much IMO.

    ——————————–

    I wonder what he’s doing on the plays he’s not making a sack on. Probably just chilling on the sideline eating hotdogs and cheetos. You’d think he’d wanna get in there and make tackles, be double teamed so others can make plays, and generally cause massive problems for the other teams offense. But yeah, you’re only paying for sacks when you pay defensive players.

  25. This trade is only stupid if you think the Raiders were going to contend for the Superbowl this year or next year. Personally, I think its a pretty even trade. The Bears D is going to be much improved, and if Trubisky is the real deal, they positioned themselves pretty good. They can spend money until the young QB gets his big deal. Raiders D needed an overhaul, and I guess 2 #1’s makes that easier. (But I bet Gruden blows them on offense…..)

  26. taintedsaints2009 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:11 pm
    Lose 7 players for a $23 million contract? How much do the raiders plan on paying these 7 guys now that they don’t have Mack? That’s just over $3 million per player. I doubt anybody will want to stay for that much.

    ——————

    The NFL average salary (of all players, including qbs) is $2.1m. So $23m would be 7 guys making $3.28m per, or 156% of the average salary.

  27. torgow says:

    September 6, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    2 million dollars per sack is a bit much IMO.
    _________________________________________

    I wasn’t aware that’s how the impact of a player was calculated. Thank god you were here to remind us why you’re tipping the scales at 55k a year.

  29. MDS I am not sure you have done much research on the Raiders regarding this. The immediate pain of losing him will be gone sooner than the “future when they are playing in Las Vegas” as it will be seen as early as next year. Amari Cooper is up next year and they also have quite a few one year contracts such as Rashaan Melvin and others who may turn out to deserve long term deals. Makes more sense now doesn’t it….?

  30. A number of players going into the final year of their rookie contracts were traded. I see this as the norm going forward with the exception of the QB. Teams just maximizing what they can get out of a player for cheap and move on. I would have thought that KMack would be an exception but I understand with the cap issues they have.

  32. billswillnevermove says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    Yes, let’s pay that brittle stiff 25 million and a coach who has not coached in about 100 years 100 million. Makes sense. No wonder this franchise is so messed up. Just lose baby!!

    ——
    What, a Bills fan talking smack? Dude, $53.9 MILLION in DEAD salary cap. The Bills don’t even have enough money to pay the grounds crew or concession workers. Peterson is the starting QB, and threw 5 ints in one HALF. You need to follow the rest of the trolls and change your name when talking smack, as the rest of us are laughing that you admit to being a fan of the Bills.

  33. Derek Carr is a pretty good QB but why is nobody talking about him being overpaid? I’d much rather lose him than lose Khalil Mack. They traded the wrong guy.

  35. I’m not going to bash or praise the Raiders here as no one will know who got the better end of the deal until a few years from now to see who the Raiders take with the extra picks and how they do. Will Mack go on to become a Hall of Famer? That’s a tough person to lose no matter what.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!