Raiders’ defensive coordinator defends trading Khalil Mack

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther didn’t necessarily want to lose one of the best players in the league off his defense, but he understands the reasoning behind his boss Jon Gruden’s decision to trade Khalil Mack.

Guenther said today that salary cap constraints were a concern, and that if the Raiders had signed Mack to the kind of contract he wanted, “you lose seven other players” later.

While he would have liked to coach Mack this year, Guenther said he supports the way the organization is trying to build the roster from top to bottom.

“He’s a fantastic player, obviously. We all know that,” Guenther said. “We’re trying to build this organization the right way.”

What remains to be seen is whether Gruden and the rest of the Raiders’ decision-makers can build the organization the right way with the draft picks and cap space they got for trading Mack. If they can, the immediate pain of losing him will be alleviated some day in the future, when they’re playing in Las Vegas.