Report: Steelers won’t rescind Le’Veon Bell franchise tender

September 6, 2018
As the relationship between the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell reaches (or passes) the point of no return, there’s reportedly no doubt as to whether the Steelers would unilaterally end it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers won’t be rescinding the $14.54 million franchise tender. Rapoport also asserts that Bell will definitely be playing for the Steelers this year, and that it’s just a question of when.

That last part assumes plenty of facts not necessarily in evidence, as the lawyers would say. It assumes that Bell will show up at all; maybe after Wednesday’s comments from teammates, he won’t. It also assumes that the Steelers wouldn’t trade Bell to another team.

A week ago, few believed that the Raiders would actually trade Khalil Mack. And then they traded him. Right now, few believe the Steelers would trade Bell. After Wednesday’s events, that may be the only option.

Of course, anyone who trades for Bell can’t sign him to a new contract. He can be signed, however, after the regular season ends. Which raises the possibility of a wink-nod situation where the team that trades for Bell makes it clear (unofficially) that he’ll be offered X dollars on the Monday after Week 17.

  2. Colbert is in his last season as a GM. He completely botched this situation and has turned an already mediocre team (who lost to Bortles in their last game) into the laughing stock of the NFL.

  4. The sad thing about RB’s in the NFL. Once they hit 30 it’s all downhill. This really is Bell’s time to secure his future with a long term deal. He’s betting on himself. Technically he doesn’t need to show up until after week 4. Just pay the guy.

  5. The franchise tender only causes problems in the NFL. Both players and owners should get rid of it when they do a new CBA. This is a bad result and won’t end well for anyone.

  8. big difference is that Chicago could negotiate a new contract for Mack as part of the trade. Bell cannot be signed to a new contract, by the Steelers or any other team, until after the season. So the trade would have to be for conditional draft picks dependent on the new team being able to re-sign Bell.

  12. My guess is Bell thinks he is worth significantly more than the Steelers. Now the Steelers may be low-balling him, or their number may reflect the fact RB’s are one position where decent replacements are available for much less than Bell is getting paid or likely wants to be paid. Example Hunt and Kamara and potentially Conner.

  13. .
    The Patriots payroll at RB:

    James White 2.4 million
    Rex Burkhead 2.3 million
    Sony Michel 1.7 million
    Jeremy Hill 1.3 million
    .

  14. PACKERSHOME says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:56 am
    If Bell signs week ten, does he get full franchise tag value or just paid the six games he’s signed for?

    ***********************************************************************************

    The latter — he’ll only get paid for games he plays.

  15. I don’t know what Bell can gain from this. I understand this is his last shot at a big contract, and playing on a 1 year deal is a big risk for him. However, there is a huge risk of signing a RB to a long term, salary cap crippling deal. I don’t think the Steelers are willing to do it. Sure, the Rams did it, but I don’t think it was smart, and because they did it, it sets the Market price for Bell, but it’s not the true market.

  16. Well this coming from a Steelers fan, I not only hope Bell sits out the entire year, I very much doubt Pittsburgh will rescind the tag either, since it doesn’t benefit them to do so. Here’s why:

    1. Let’s say Bell sits out the entire 2018 year. That’s $14.5 million in unused cap money from this year that the Steelers can absolutely roll over to 2019. That cap space can then be used to resign current players to new contracts, or even make a big splash in the free agent market, something the Steelers rarely do. Pittsburgh NEVER has that kind of cap space!

    2. Let’s say Bell sits out the entire year of 2018, goes to a new teams and signs a 5 year $90 million contract for 2019 and beyond, then runs for 1200 yards plus catches 75 passes for 600 yards in 2019. Those numbers figure into the NFL’s draft pick compensation formula for the 2020 draft, where Pittsburgh is likely to get multiple compensation draft picks for that kind of production. If they rescind the tag, then the Steelers get nothing for him. I know most of you want that, but can you at least see why Pittsburgh doesn’t? As a Steelers fan I want those picks and I’m betting their front office does too.

    3. Bell. Is. Over. Rated. As a former offensive lineman myself, that whole “patient running style” of his makes it tougher on his blockers. The longer you have to hold a block the more likely the block is to fail or be shed. Perhaps one reason why his offensive line is so upset with him: They’ve been working extra hard blocking for him while he tap dances behind them. Linemen tend to like quick-hitting, hard-running types of backs who can get through the hole quickly into the next level of the defense. There are good reasons why Bell averages less per carry than his back ups. Although while getting 321 carries he had a long of only 27 yards and barely averaged 4.0 per carry. I’m betting James Conner – running behind a top 5 offensive line – will do just fine.

    So y’all might as well just settle in for the long haul. I think this whole thing is going to backfire for Bell, who will likely be running behind a worse line than Pittsburgh’s in 2019. I hope he gets all the money he wants too, and wrecks his new team’s salary cap doing so.

    Go Steelers!

  17. If Bell signs week ten, does he get full franchise tag value or just paid the six games he’s signed for?

    ——————
    He loses 855k per game. So he’d only get those final six.

  18. Didn’t last time they cut a running back in season he went to the Pats and became a beast in the way to a super bowl? Yeahhh they’re def not making that call again. Trading is their only option which means in the meantime they’d be willing to take games checks from him

  20. .
    @Trump/Russia

    ” Colbert is in his last season as a GM. He completely botched this situation and has turned an already mediocre team (who lost to Bortles in their last game) into the laughing stock of the NFL.”

    ——–

    You’re a fan of the 1-35 Cleveland Browns, yet call the Steelers a laughingstock. This Patriots fan is confused.
    .

