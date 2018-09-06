Report: Steelers won’t rescind Le’Veon Bell franchise tender

Getty Images

As the relationship between the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell reaches (or passes) the point of no return, there’s reportedly no doubt as to whether the Steelers would unilaterally end it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers won’t be rescinding the $14.54 million franchise tender. Rapoport also asserts that Bell will definitely be playing for the Steelers this year, and that it’s just a question of when.

That last part assumes plenty of facts not necessarily in evidence, as the lawyers would say. It assumes that Bell will show up at all; maybe after Wednesday’s comments from teammates, he won’t. It also assumes that the Steelers wouldn’t trade Bell to another team.

A week ago, few believed that the Raiders would actually trade Khalil Mack. And then they traded him. Right now, few believe the Steelers would trade Bell. After Wednesday’s events, that may be the only option.

Of course, anyone who trades for Bell can’t sign him to a new contract. He can be signed, however, after the regular season ends. Which raises the possibility of a wink-nod situation where the team that trades for Bell makes it clear (unofficially) that he’ll be offered X dollars on the Monday after Week 17.