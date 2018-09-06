Richard Sherman says to expect a lockout in 2021

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback is one of 11 members of the NFL Players’ Association’s Executive Committee. He has been heavily involved in the union matters since being elected a player representative of the Seattle Seahawks.

He’ll likely be one of the important figures of the NFLPA’s management group when the union discusses a new CBA with the NFL following the expiration of the current agreement after the 2020 season. According to Joe Stiglich of the Associated Press, Sherman says to expect another lockout in 2021.

“It’s going to happen, so it’s not like guys are guessing,” Sherman said.

The players were locked out by owners in 2011 before the current 10-year agreement was reached. Given the constant sparring between the league and NFLPA through the years regarding possible 18-game seasons, disciplinary issues, protests during the national anthem and players’ non-guaranteed contracts, there appears to be several fronts for debate in hammering out a new agreement when the time comes.

In order for a lockout to be avoided, a new CBA would have to be negotiated prior to the expiration of the current deal, which Sherman doesn’t expect to happen.

“We don’t plan on changing anything about the deal we currently have right now,” Sherman said. ” … I don’t think it’s going to be negotiated before the end of the CBA.”