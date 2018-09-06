Roger Goodell welcomes back football, touting the “why not us?!” vibe

Getty Images

The NFL’s Commissioner doesn’t tweet all that often. On Thursday, he posted a message that welcomes back football season.

And here’s the key passage from the eight-pararaph message: “Last year, in the face of so much adversity, it was the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, fans all around the league can look at their own teams and say — why not us?! And they’re right.”

That’s the mindset the NFL desperately wants to sell, in every NFL city. Why not us? The league loves worst-to-first stories, in large part because they allow future worsts to think that they can be the next to become firsts.

Really, is there any team that can be conclusively dismissed at this point for a playoff berth? In past years, yes. This year, no. All 32 teams have a chance to get one of the 12 playoff berths, and that’s great news for the NFL.

Sure, as teams pile up losses we can begin to write them off and/or insert pronged utensils into their slow-cooked undercarriages. For now, though, everyone has a chance to make the playoffs. Which means everyone has a chance to make it to the Super Bowl. Which means everyone has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Which means the NFL wins. Again.