Teams, fans take cover as severe weather hits Philadelphia

Getty Images

The NFL season will start a little late.

Tonight’s Falcons-Eagles game is being delayed by severe weather in Philadelphia. Fans have been urged to take cover in the stadium concourse area, and players on both the Falcons and Eagles left pregame warmups to head to the locker room.

The forecast in Philadelphia calls for thunderstorms hitting right around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

Although the game is still expected to be played tonight, kickoff won’t go off as planned.

UPDATE: Kickoff is scheduled for 8:55 p.m. ET.