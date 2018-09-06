Texans work out backs Charles Sims and Akeem Hunt

Getty Images

The Texans are taking a look at some backfield options just before the start of the regular season.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans had former Buccaneers running back Charles Sims and Akeem Hunt in for a workout.

Hunt spent time with the Texans last year, so they should be familiar with his work.

Sims was released by the Bucs with an injury settlement, so it stands to reason he’d need to show teams he was well. He injured his knee in the preseason, adding to the injury issues that have been regular throughout his career.

The Texans seems well-stocked at the position, with Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue, Tyler Ervin, and Gregory Howell at the position.