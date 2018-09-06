Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Bills RB LeSean McCoy on what being named captain means to him.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is excited about his new offensive line (and hopes it works).

The Patriots’ WRs enter the season with something to prove.

Jets S Jamal Adams wants to prove he’s among the league’s best.

Ravens G Marshal Yanda is excited to get back on the field.

How the Bengals hope to keep TE Tyler Eifert healthy all year.

Browns coach Hue Jackson wants to keep people guessing about his starting LT.

The Steelers signed the brother of their first-round pick.

Texans DE J.J. Watt reflects on his “long road” back to health.

The Colts defense could improve this year (such that it could get worse).

The Jaguars look forward to having their starting line together for the first time.

How much can former Titans QB Luke Falk tell the Dolphins?

Broncos QB Case Keenum has had some success against this week’s opponent.

Chiefs S Eric Berry is still “day-to-day.”

The Chargers are expecting big things from rookie S Derwin James.

Raiders QB Derek Carr expects the team to be “excellent.”

New Cowboys K Brett Maher tried to keep his head down until the job was his.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur gave a clear suggestion that QB Alex Tanney is his backup.

Eagles DT Flecther Cox has been able to wreck the Falcons before.

Washington has a bit of a guessing game on its hands with this week’s opponent.

Bears LBs Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith are practicing fully.

Lions coach Matt Patricia’s youthful enthusiasm is showing.

Packers LB Oren Burks returned to practice.

Vikings CB Mike Hughes may have to jump right in at slot.

The Falcons can only hope they’ve solved their red-zone issues.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is excited about the potential of his new offense.

Saints QB Drew Brees says he feels 25 (Narrator voice: He is not 25).

Revisiting last year’s handshake between Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter and Saints coach Sean Payton.

Cardinals rookie C Mason Cole is being thrust into the spotlight.

A look at how the Rams acquisition of CB Marcus Peters came together.

How close were the 49ers to a Kirk Cousins deal?

The Seahawks are hoping to have Ed Dickson healthy for the second half of the season.