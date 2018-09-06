Todd Haley on facing Steelers: Every week is the biggest game of the year

Getty Images

One of many differences between this year’s Week One meeting between the Browns and Steelers and the one that kicked off last season is which sideline Todd Haley will be on during the game.

Haley was the Steelers offensive coordinator last year, but his contract wasn’t renewed after the season and he’s now on Hue Jackson’s staff in Cleveland with the same title. He was asked on Thursday if that made this week’s game more meaningful to him.

“I would like to say yes, but no,” Haley said, via a transcript distributed by the team. “Every week is the biggest game of the year. This just so happens to be against the team I worked for the last six years. If every week is not the biggest game of the year to us as coaches and to the players, then it is probably not going to go the way that we want it to go week in and week out. We are just trying to make sure that every guy who has an opportunity to compete is at his best.”

Haley was also asked if he’s been giving extra insight to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about the players he coached in Pittsburgh. Haley said he “could possibly be of help,” but said he believes “you could end up not playing” if you spend too much time worrying about what the opposition plans to do.