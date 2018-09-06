Travis Frederick doesn’t know when he will return but remains hopeful

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick doesn’t know when he will play again, but he remains hopeful even as he continues treatments for Guillan-Barre syndrome.

The Cwoboys kept the Pro Bowler on the 53-player roster despite the unknown.

“Right now, my focus is getting back to being here and being able to play again,” Frederick said Thursday, speaking for the first time since his diagnosis two weeks ago. “It’s a matter of time for that to happen, and unfortunately, I don’t know what that time is. I think as long as I continue to keep my eyes forward and continue to work toward that, we’re going to be in good shape.”

Frederick initially believed he had stingers. He visited Dr. Robert Watkins III in Los Angeles, and the orthopedic spine surgery specialist ruled out any spine issues. But when the numbness in his hands, feet and into one arm continued, Frederick began searching elsewhere for answers.

Guillan-Barre is an auto immune disease that weakens the muscles and attacks the peripheral nervous system.

Frederick said he still has some numbness, but if he “had a desk job or was just a normal person, I feel like I could exist in life just fine.”

Despite the unknowns in his return, Frederick is relieved to have a diagnosis and be on the road to recovery.

“Everyone’s case is very different,” Frederick said. “There are a lot of different levels of this. Mine was a very slow-moving case to start and sort of ramping up there at the end. In its slow-moving process, I caught it early and by catching it early we cut off what would be the bottom end of this – paralysis and trouble with breathing and body control.”

Doctors cleared him to begin working with free weights this week.

“Previous to that, it’s been very light, circuit-type training, just to get my body back to doing some of those movements,” Frederick said. “In the worst cases of this, you suffer paralysis and things like that, and you have to retrain your body to walk. At this point, we’re sort of retraining the body to make sure I can do the movements that I previously have been able to do.”