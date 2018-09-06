Week One power rankings

Getty Images

1. Eagles (0-0): The champs get the top spot until they lose. These champs may not have the top spot for as long as Rocky Balboa did.

2. Patriots (0-0): Brady is still there. Belichick is still there. The rest of the AFC East is still there. So the Patriots are still here, near the top of the stack.

3. Saints (0-0): Falcons fans will spend the whole year worrying that the Saints will be celebrating their second Super Bowl win to cap the second season of Atlanta’s new stadium.

4. Packers (0-0): The arrival of Jimmy Graham and the long-needed termination of Dom Capers could be the thing that catapults the Packers back to the Super Bowl.

5. Jaguars (0-0): Can a young, talented team handle the weight of their sky-high expectations?

6. Falcons (0-0): The best team that no one seems to be talking about.

7. Steelers (0-0): They’ll be relegated to also-rans as long as the Patriots remain the Patriots, and possibly as long as the Jaguars remain the Jaguars.

8. Rams (0-0): Can Wade Phillips keep a highly talented but volatile defense from imploding?

9. Vikings (0-0): Expectations are way too high for a team that dumped three starting-caliber quarterbacks and paid a ton of money for a potential franchise quarterback who is new to the franchise.

10. Chiefs (0-0): Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill could be the one-two punch that could propel the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, sooner than later.

11. Seahawks (0-0): Too many people are writing off a team that boasts one of the best coach-quarterback combinations in the league.

12. Panthers (0-0): If Christian McCaffrey stays healthy and produces, the Carolina offense could go a long way toward helping the team thrive in a very tough division.

13. Chargers (0-0): The Chargers have become the new annual “this is their year” team.

14. Titans (0-0): A final-eight team underwent too much change to stay there in 2018.

15. Texans (0-0): If Deshaun Watson stays healthy, the Texans win the division.

16. 49ers (0-0): The presumption of a resurgence may be a little premature.

17. Ravens (0-0): They start here, and they quite possibly will finish at or near the top.

18. Dolphins (0-0): They start here, and they quite possibly will finish in the postseason.

19. Cowboys (0-0): They start here, and they quite possibly will finish by just missing the playoffs.

20. Lions (0-0): They start here, and they quite possibly will finish right here.

21. Bills (0-0): They start here, and they quite possibly will finish at or near the bottom.

22. Bengals (0-0): Is is better to lose in the first round of the playoffs or not to make the playoffs at all?

23. Bears (0-0): Khalil Mack makes them relevant, which is something they haven’t been in a while.

24. Raiders (0-0): The last year in Oakland has gotten off to a bad start, and they still haven’t played a game that counts.

25. Giants (0-0): The Giants look like a resurgent team, until you look at their schedule.

26. Broncos (0-0): The over/under on Chad Kelly starting is Halloween.

27. Colts (0-0): Andrew Luck is getting healthy just as the rest of the AFC South is becoming dominant.

28. Jets (0-0): Sam Darnold may eventually become Joe Namath. For now, Darnold will be closer to Joe Houlihan Callahan.

29. Cardinals (0-0): Hey, someone has to be No. 29.

30. Washington (0-0): Hey, someone has to be No. 30.

31. Buccaneers (0-0): Hey, someone has to be No. 31.

32. Browns (0-0): It’s a new day in Cleveland. With a coach who has gone 1-31 in two years.