Who are the most likely MVP candidates?

Getty Images

The 2018 regular season is here. Eventually, it will end. (I’m already sad at the prospect of that.)

After it does, 50 people who cover the NFL will vote on a variety of awards, including MVP. So when the time comes to figure out the ultimate individual award, who are the most likely individuals to win it?

That was the subject of Thursday’s PFT Live draft.

Simms and I went back and forth through three rounds. Stats picked a winner. (Today, Stats was not an idiot.)

So who have we flagged as potential MVPs? Check out the segment.