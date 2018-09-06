With preseason “out of the way,” Dalvin Cook is ready to go

AP

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook declared himself ready for the season, after getting two carries in the preseason.

The single yard he gained wasn’t really the point, after coming back from last October’s torn ACL. And now as he prepares for the start of the regular season, he insists his brief preseason appearance was enough.

“I got it out of the way and now it’s time for me to hone in on what we’re doing as an offense,” Cook said, via Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “My knee is fine. It’s ready to go. I’m ready to play.”

As to whether he’s ready to resume a full workload, that remains to be seen. In the three games before he was injured last year, Cook was averaging more than 20 carries per game, which is what the Vikings envisioned when they drafted him in the second round.

“Well, we’re going to find out real soon,” Cook said of his workload. “It’s different, man. In practice, I’m trying to help myself by finishing runs and finishing plays to get myself in that type of shape. Once the game comes around, it’s a different story. It’ll be a mental thing on the other side with pushing through and wanting to get it done.”

The Vikings were able to keep things going after his injury last year, and they still have Latavius Murray on hand to help. But having a healthy Cook would be an obvious boost for Kirk Cousins as they try to lift the Vikings to another level.