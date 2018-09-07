A.J. McCarron learning Raiders offense on the fly

AP

The Raiders’ newest quarterback is confident, but honest.

After coming in via trade last weekend, new backup A.J. McCarron has the same hope that most Raiders fans do — that starter Derek Carr stays well.

“If I have to get in there, God forbid, it’s not going to be perfect,” McCarron said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, “but I know how to battle and keep trying.”

The Raiders got rid of the backups who had spent an entire camp learning Jon Gruden’s offense, and now McCarron is trying to drink from the firehose in case he is called on this week, after spending the offseason in a difference offense in Buffalo.

“It’s a different type of scheme and thought process,” McCarron said. “It’s definitely different, but you still run a lot of the same plays. It’s the lingo and formations and everything else you’ve got to get used to, but you just have to enjoy the process. . . . When it comes to football, I think I’m pretty smart. You can only play so many defenses. Being real familiar with the ins and outs of offense is key.”

McCarron said his sole focus has been on catching up, and that he doesn’t get out much: “I talk to my wife and son once a day. I have been busy with this, trying to get this down.”

Again, in a perfect world, McCarron won’t have to worry about it. Carr has been largely available, missing just two games in his four seasons with the Raiders.