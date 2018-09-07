Aaron Donald: “The rust is getting knocked off just right”

AP

The Rams didn’t pay Aaron Donald all that money to not play him.

So, as expected, the Rams defensive tackle will be in the starting lineup Monday against the Raiders, with a whole six practices under his belt after signing his giant contract.

“I feel good, in shape. The rust is getting knocked off just right,” Donald said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “You kind of knew what to expect. Got the opportunity to come back and get six practices under my belt before the first game, so I think that’s going to be a bigger help for me as far as getting adjusted.”

This is the second year in a row Donald has skipped training camp. Last year, he showed up the day before the opener and didn’t play the first game, but still finished the year with 11.0 sacks.

That led to the six-year, $135 million contract that got him to practice on time, and made him content enough to not mind Khalil Mack upping him a day later.

“I’m just happy that, you know, my situation got done and that I’m here playing football,” Donald said. “That’s all that matters.”

And now he can get back to being one of the top players in the game, and part of a defense that added even more high-profile parts this offseason.